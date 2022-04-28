Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
ERIC N. CALLAWAY
A Ninety Six man is facing a charge on allegations he sexually assaulted a teen.
Eric Newman Callaway, 45, of Ninety Six, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim 11-14 years of age.
Officers spoke with an individual who said they received a call from the teen’s school saying the teen was found in the bathroom crying.
The teen described to officers a number of sexual advances and acts by a man dating back to February.
The man denied having any inappropriate contact with the teen.
