A Ninety Six man is facing a charge on allegations he sexually assaulted a teen.

Eric Newman Callaway, 45, of Ninety Six, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim 11-14 years of age.

Officers spoke with an individual who said they received a call from the teen’s school saying the teen was found in the bathroom crying.

The teen described to officers a number of sexual advances and acts by a man dating back to February.

The man denied having any inappropriate contact with the teen.