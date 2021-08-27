A Newberry man is facing 40 years behind bars for the murder of a 7-year-old boy shot in Newberry County, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
X'Zavier Sharif Davis, 28, of Newberry was found guilty Thursday by a Newberry County jury of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and high and aggravated assault and battery in connection to the April 1029 shooting of Iven Caldwell.
The 7-year-old Caldwell was a passenger in his mother's car when Davis reportedly fired eight shots from a 9mm handgun into the vehicle, hitting Caldwell in the head, the release said. Early April 20, 2019, Davis showed up intoxicated at the house of Indigo Penny, his estranged girlfriend and mother of his son. Davis broke a window and entered the residence, threatening Penny as she took her three children and fled, the release said.
Davis followed and fired a revolver in the air, then went to retrieve a second weapon and fired at the car, the release said. One bullet struck Penny in the leg, another hit Caldwell, but a 3-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy in the car avoided injury.
Circuit Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Davis to 35 years in prison on the murder charge, 20 on the assault charge and five on the weapon charge, the release said. The assault and murder charges will run concurrently, but state law requires the weapon charge to run consecutively, totaling to a 40-year sentence.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo handled the state's case with help from assistant solicitors Taylor Daniel and Margaret Boykin, investigator Walter Bentley and victim advocate Rhetta Smith. Greenwood attorney Stephen Geoly represented Davis and was not immediately available for comment.
"We are heartbroken that little Iven will never grow up to be the man that he was meant to be," Stumbo said after sentencing. "We are glad that the jury found that this was clearly murder under our law because, by his actions, X'Zavier totally disregarded the lives of people who he was supposed to love and protect."