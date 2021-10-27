A Newberry man was brought back to South Carolina last week to be sentenced for a crime he was convicted of in 2017, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Calvin Whitener, 46, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina was originally found guilty in November 2017 by a Newberry County jury of trafficking cocaine, third or subsequent offense. He did not appear for his two-day trial, the release said, and Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy Jr.’s sentence remained sealed until last week.
On Wednesday, Whitener was brought before Addy in court, who sentenced Whitener to 25 years in prison.
Whitener was originally arrested in this case in 2014 in Chappells, during a traffic stop near the intersection of S.C. Highway 56 and Mudlick Road, the release said. During the stop, deputies found 36 grams of cocaine and $800 in cash on Whitener.
After Whitener’s failure to appear in court, he was arrested in January 2021 by officers in Cleveland County, North Carolina on unrelated charges. Officers detained him on the South Carolina bench warrant until he could be brought back to South Carolina to face sentencing.
Whitener was represented by Spartanburg attorney Ricky Harris, according to court records, and his case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Solicitor Taylor Daniel and Deputy Solicitor Dale Scott.