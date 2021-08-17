A man emerged from the wreckage of his overturned vehicle with scissors in hand, lunging at the driver whose vehicle he struck before cutting himself.
The episode, detailed Tuesday by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in an email to media, part of an escalating series of violence on Sunday that ended with a Newberry County deputy fatally shooting a suspected carjacker in Lexington County.
It started at about 5:50 p.m. near exit 60 on Interstate 26. Deputies said Phillip John Walden of Taylors was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. It struck another vehicle, then went off the right side of the road and up an embankment before rolling back into the road and stopping upside down.
The 40-year-old was armed with scissors when he got out of the vehicle and attempted to stab the man whose vehicle he struck, authorities said, then began cutting himself. Then he walked west in the eastbound lane, flagging down drivers he then attacked while trying to get another vehicle. While some motorists fended him off, Walden was able to get one driver out of their vehicle, which he then drove into Newberry County.
Deputies received reports of a possible carjacking at about 6 p.m.
Newberry County deputies reported catching up with the man near mile marker 72 and pursued the stolen vehicle as it struck a number of other vehicles. Walden then led law enforcement off eastbound I-26 at exit 97 just to return to the interstate heading west. He attempted a similar maneuver at exit 91 in Chapin, striking cars and a trailer at a Taco Bell before trying to return to I-26 — but heading the wrong way.
A Newberry County deputy and a state trooper worked quickly to try to box him in and the man rammed the deputy's vehicle before crossing the interstate and striking a barrier. Responding officers said Walden didn't listen to voice commands and wasn't fazed by stun guns as he approached them after crashing the vehicle. They say he charged them with one hand behind his back and out of view.
That's when a deputy shot the man multiple times in his chest. Walden, who is white, died at the scene.
Despite the countless collisions, no one else was seriously hurt.
"It was very obvious that he had no regard for human life and the law," Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said. "Had they not stopped him, he was destined to harm someone more seriously than he did."
The deputy is on administrative leave pending a State Law Enforcement Division investigation, which is routine.