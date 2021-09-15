Two people from Greenwood were arrested Wednesday in Myrtle Beach after police say a man lied about who shot him.
Police were contacted after a man was admitted at about 10 p.m. Tuesday to Grand Strand Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.
In a Facebook post, Myrtle Beach police said the man told officers someone else shot him but investigators determined the injury was self-inflicted.
Police charged 61-year-old Damon Middleton on Wednesday with filing a false police report, unlawful carry of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana. He was released on $10,615 bond and was ordered not to possess a gun while on bond.
Officers also charged 56-year-old Yolanda Dale Middleton with obstruction of justice. She was released on a $1,000 bond.