A man incarcerated at a federal prison in Edgefield was sentenced to more than 21 years of additional prison time after trying to hire a hitman to kill a federal prosecutor and a key witness in a prior court case against him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Richard Robert Gilbert, 52, is incarcerated with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was serving a 130-month sentence in a 2017 drug trafficking case in Kentucky. While at FCI Edgefield, he used a contraband cellphone to arrange for a hitman to kill the federal prosecutor and a witness in his Kentucky case, but the person he contacted was an undercover FBI agent, the USAO news release said.
Gilbert sent the undercover officer a $2,000 check from his prison canteen account as a down payment for the killing, telling prison officials the money was going to an investment firm. Gilbert drew maps of where he thought the witness from Kentucky lived and gave the undercover officer directions on how to get there undetected by surveillance cameras, the release said.
Evidence shared during the trial showed Gilbert planned to use money from two rental properties to pay for the killing, along with the value of his stake in other land. U.S. District Judge Henry M. Herlong Jr. sentenced Gilbert to serve 262 months, nearly 22 years, in federal prison consecutive to his trafficking sentence. After his sentence, he’s to have five years of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Services Team, and prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Justin Holloway and Will Jordan.