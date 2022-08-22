Not paying attention can cost businesses $20 at a time.
At least two businesses in Abbeville County have received fake bills recently. A business took in a fake bill on Aug. 17. The owner admitted no one checked the bill when it was received.
While the bill looks much like a real $20 note, it has the word "REPLICA" located in three places, in the upper left corner, the lower right corner and in a message under the picture of Andrew Jackson that says, "This is a replica."
"I think it’s very important for people, especially businesses to be aware of this," Sue Beasley said in a Facebook message. "We were also told a neighboring store received two of them and we were also told the Honea Path area has received some, too."
Beasley said she intends to check video footage and is waiting to see if another store near her business has surveillance cameras. She said the same person could be passing bills.
People can tell the difference in the texture, but also if you look at the signatures it says "This note is not legal."
The bill is more of a replica than a counterfeit bill, said Nick Moore, assistant chief with the Abbeville Police Department. Such bills are used in motion pictures.
A convenience store in Abbeville received such a bill on Aug. 16, he said.
One thing business staff needs to do is check the bill, look at it very carefully, Moore said. The bills said "replica" very plainly. People also should check the bills with marking pens.
No other denominations are involved. Only $20 bills have been used. Moore said he has seen these bills several times. They were passed several years ago and now have popped back up.
No arrest has been made in the Abbeville case, he said.
Officials with the Honea Path Police Department said in a phone call that they had heard of no instance of fake bills in the area.
