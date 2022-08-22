FAKE BILL
Fake $20 bills have been passed in the area. One was passed at a Honea Path business and another was used at an Abbeville convenience store.

Not paying attention can cost businesses $20 at a time.

At least two businesses in Abbeville County have received fake bills recently. A business took in a fake bill on Aug. 17. The owner admitted no one checked the bill when it was received.

