Monday shooting leaves one injured From staff reports Jan 18, 2023 Offices are investigating a shooting that happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on First Street in Greenwood and left one person injured.Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said there was no word on a motive, but the victim remains in the hospital and is stable.