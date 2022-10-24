Gavel

After spending time in and out of prison across two decades, a Clinton man earned a 20-year sentence with his 10th and 11th convictions on meth-related charges, the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Monday.

Gregory Alan Templeton, 54, of Clinton, pleaded guilty last week to distribution of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense; and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of a school.