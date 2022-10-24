After spending time in and out of prison across two decades, a Clinton man earned a 20-year sentence with his 10th and 11th convictions on meth-related charges, the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Monday.
Gregory Alan Templeton, 54, of Clinton, pleaded guilty last week to distribution of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense; and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of a school.
Circuit Judge Frank R. Addy Jr. sentenced Templeton to 20 years in prison on the two charges. Templeton must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being considered for early release.
Prosecutors say Templeton had nine prior convictions for meth-related charges and five periods of incarceration in the past 20 years. The latest charges stem from an informant for Clinton police buying drugs from the man and capturing it on video, according to authorities.
He was scheduled for trial in September but failed to appear and was subsequently issued a bench warrant, prosecutors said. Templeton’s case was second on the trial docket for the current term and the state previously served him with official intent to seek a life-without-parole sentence at trial. Templeton decided to plead guilty and accept a negotiated 20-year sentence.
Assistant Solicitor Jake Lampke handled the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit investigators Jared Hunnicutt and Josh Pittman. Templeton was represented by Myreon Williams of the 8th Circuit Public Defender’s Office.