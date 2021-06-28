A Clarks Hill man died last week and a McCormick man is in jail in connection with his killing.
Darren Fredrico Reid, 37, of 933 Bell Field Road, McCormick was arrested Thursday and charged with manufacturing or possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam. McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns said Reid was being detained in connection with the killing while investigators wait on forensic interviews with witnesses and a toxicology report on the man who died.
Deputies were called out at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to Bell Field Road, where two men were fighting, a report said. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on a ramp leading to the front porch with several gunshot wounds.
Samuel Isaiah Thomas Morgan, 21, had been shot and later died. A woman came out from the house and told deputies a man inside was the shooter, the report said. The man came out and told officers where the gun was, and officers recovered a Hi-Point .40-caliber pistol.
Stearns said the two men fought in the front yard prior to the shooting. By interviewing witnesses, investigators hope to find out more about what sparked the fight.