A Greenwood County couple is facing charges after police found drugs on them during a traffic stop while a child was in their car, according to a report.
Jonathan Emerson Gillespie II, 35, of 512 Marshall Road, Greenwood and Brooke Amanda Titus, 23, of 6524 Callison Road, Bradley were arrested Saturday. Gillespie was charged with possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana while Titus was charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful conduct towards a child.
At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, a Greenwood police officer patrolling on South Main Street saw a vehicle change lanes without a turn signal and pulled the driver over, a report said. When the officer approached the driver he noticed a knife on the dashboard within reach and asked the driver and passenger to step out of the vehicle to speak with him.
The officer noticed a smell of marijuana from the vehicle and asked about drug use, and the passenger said she and the driver frequently smoke marijuana together, the report said. She told police they had marijuana on them, having just purchased some.
Officers searched the two, and saw the man trying to kick a plastic bag containing marijuana under the patrol vehicle as he was removing his shoes at the officer's request, the report said. Officers found about 3.5 grams of marijuana, and during a search at the county jail, officers found a bag of 8.5 pills identified as oxycodone in the man's pocket.
Police had the woman contact a relative to pick up a child who was in the back seat of the vehicle, and had been present when the couple acquired drugs, the report said.