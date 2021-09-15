A traffic stop over a broken headlight ended with a man and woman charged in connection with drugs found in the vehicle.
Kerri Lyn Morris, 39, of 115 Hunter St. Extension, Abbeville and Grady Thomas Davis Jr., 39, of 252 Wisewood Circle, Greenwood were arrested Wednesday. Morris was charged with expired tag, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, operating uninsured vehicle, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of a prescription and unlawful conduct toward child. Davis was charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue light, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, or 10 grams or less of hashish.
At nearly midnight Tuesday, a Greenwood County deputy patrolling McDowell Street spotted a vehicle with a broken headlight and pulled the driver over, a report said. Once the deputy approached to speak with the driver, he recognized the passenger as a man who had active arrest warrants.
The passenger got out of the vehicle on request, but was able to escape the deputy and lead officers on a foot chase, the report said. Deputies used a taser to stun the man, and then caught up and detained him. Officers found a bag with a crystalline substance that later tested positive for meth on him, the report said.
Back at the vehicle, officers got permission from the woman who was driving to search the vehicle. Two children were in the vehicle, and officers found a pill bottle in the driver's door, a box with a glass pipe and pill in it in the floorboards and a digital scale in the glove box. When searching the woman, officers noted finding two more bags of a crystalline substance that tested positive for meth.
The two children were put in someone else's custody at the woman's request, the report said.