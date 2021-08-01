A Greenville man is in custody after a standoff with Abbeville police Sunday morning, said Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler.
Officers were initially called about a dispute between neighbors, where Bosler said neighbors on Raymond Road got into an argument and someone called 911 afterward reporting a threat. When police arrived no one answered the door at first, but eventually a man came to the door and said he had a gun.
Police were still interviewing witnesses at about 2:20 p.m., along with the five people who were in the house alongside the man. Some of them have said they were held against their will, Bosler said.
Abbeville police tried to call the man out for more than an hour before calling the State Law Enforcement Division for help. Bosler said the man surrendered shortly after SLED agents arrived in an armored vehicle and called to him over a speaker.
Bosler did not know as of Sunday afternoon if officers had recovered a firearm from the scene. More information, he said, could be shared Monday morning.
Bosler said Maurice Morris, 39, of Greenville was arrested and charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature. Staff at the Abbeville County Detention Center were not available to verify the arrested man's information or provide a booking photo.