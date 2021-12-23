A man is in custody after a Wednesday night wreck in Newberry County that left one person dead, authorities said Thursday.
Shane Cameron Rogers, 33, of Prosperity was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving under suspension with a license suspended for DUI, according to online jail records.
The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday along U.S. Highway 76 near Wessinger Road, which is just outside Prosperity town limits.
Rogers was driving west in a 2017 Ford pick-up truck when it crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2008 Toyota Prius, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol.
Miller said the driver of the Prius was trapped and rescue workers had to free them. The driver died at the scene.
Rogers was not injured, but Miller said law enforcement took him to an area hospital. He has since been booked into the Newberry County jail.
Debris from the crash struck a 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan with six occupants, but no one in the vehicle was hurt.
Miller said all occupants of the three vehicles were wearing seat belts.
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday night on social media that the two-lane highway was closed and traffic rerouted because of the wreck. Highway Patrol's real-time traffic website did not indicate that the scene was active Thursday morning.