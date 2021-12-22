A person is in custody after Newberry County authorities say they found someone fatally shot and their vehicle on fire.
Deputies arrested 19-year-old Blaize Pedro Plaza of Whitmire on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Jamal Jermaine Alston. Plaza was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny, $10,000 or more. He was denied bond.
A caller told 911 dispatchers at about 4 a.m. Sunday they saw a bloodied man walking along state Highway 66 in Newberry County near the Laurens County line, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook. As deputies responded to that scene, someone reported that a car was on fire nearby in Union County.
During an investigation that included an interview with a dying Alston, deputies determined Alston and Plaza met on social media, and that Alston had picked up the 19-year-old and a female late Saturday or early Sunday. They headed toward Laurens County, but stopped near the county line so Plaza could relieve himself.
"When Plaza returned to the car, the doors were initially locked," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "When Alston unlocked the doors, Blaze began firing into the car, striking Alston several times. Alston was able to exit the vehicle and run into the woods with Plaza chased him, continuing to fire his weapon."
Afterward, deputies think Plaza and the female drove Alston's car to Union County where it was set on fire.