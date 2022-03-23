A man has been arrested in connection with a dog attack that left a woman severely injured.
Justin L. Minor was arrested Wednesday, according to Capt. Tripp Crosby, uniform patrol commander with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.
Minor faces three counts of animals/penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling breed, etc., for the purpose; Animals/rabies control chapter violation; and animals/dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.
Abbeville Animal Control immediately took possession of two pit bulls and a mix breed on Monday, the day of the attack, according to the report.
Information on a bond hearing was not immediately available.
Investigation of the incident is ongoing with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Abbeville County Animal Control. Deputies were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. Monday to a residence on Ball Road in Honea Path in reference to a dog attack.
According to witness statements, three dogs were seen attacking the victim, according to the release. A witness was able to scare the dogs away.
The victim, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman, of Honea Path, suffered serious injuries in the attack. Her family has set up a GoFundMe account for donations to support Kyleen’s recovery. By 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, nearly $30,000 had been raised.
Relatives also said they are in need of prayers. According to Facebook posts from Waltman’s family, both Waltman’s arms have been amputated and part of her colon was removed. She may have to have her esophagus removed, relatives said.
