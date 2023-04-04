A man facing two murder counts will remain in jail, where he’s been for almost two years.
On Tuesday, Cassius Broadwater’s request for bond went before Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. Broadwater previously went before Circuit Judge Daniel Hall in October 2022 where Hall denied his request and revoked bond on a prior charge, citing clear violations and pending new charges.
Broadwater is facing two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On June 28, 2021, two women, 23-year-old Ariel Beeks and 22-year-old Kyndall Curry, were shot to death in a car outside a Jones Avenue residence. Beeks and Broadwater used to date and had a child together.
At a hearing in 2022, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said a witness account led law enforcement to Broadwater as a suspect.
At the time, Greenwood police determined an anonymous 911 call about the shooting came from a friend of Broadwater’s with someone in the background heard saying, “Come on, let’s go.”
Broadwater was wearing an ankle monitor as part of his prior bond and was tracked through the night and later taken into custody on Haltiwanger Avenue. Guns were also seized from a residence at Hospital Avenue and Jones Avenue.
Stumbo said the two women meant a lot to their family members, some of whom were present for the hearing, and they opposed to a bond being granted.
Vanessa Cloud, Curry’s mother, asked Addy not to set bond, saying it was necessary for justice to come to light. She also spoke during the 2022 hearing where she begged Hall not to set a bond.
Broadwater’s attorney, Tristan Shaffer, said this case frustrates him.
“Within two weeks of this happening, I told the solicitor they got the wrong guy,” he said.
Shaffer said his client has been sitting in jail for nearly two years and that prosecution doesn’t have any physical evidence Broadwater was the shooter.
“I’ll give my closing argument today,” Stumbo said, citing GPS monitoring, video, gunshot residue on clothing and the car Broadwater was driving that night.
The attorneys and Addy discussed when the case could be tried and whether it would be a bench trial or later in the summer in July or August with a jury.
“We will look at scheduling this in the coming months, but exchange dates and then we’ll go from there,” Addy said. “If the State does not move forward with July or August, assuming they’re unwilling to consent to a bench trial, if the case is not tried by July or August, bond will get reinstated.”
