Broadwater Hearing

Cassius Broadwater went before Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. on Tuesday to request bond in the 2021 killing of two Greenwood women. Broadwater is being represented by Tristan Shaffer, left. 

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

A man facing two murder counts will remain in jail, where he’s been for almost two years.

On Tuesday, Cassius Broadwater’s request for bond went before Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. Broadwater previously went before Circuit Judge Daniel Hall in October 2022 where Hall denied his request and revoked bond on a prior charge, citing clear violations and pending new charges.

