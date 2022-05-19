A Greenwood man will spend two decades behind bars after his conviction on drug trafficking, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo announced Thursday.
Fitzgerald Antonia “Yo-Yo” McDuffie, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Several lesser distribution charges were resolved as part of the plea. Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. sentenced McDuffie to a combined 20 years in prison. The crimes are considered serious and violent under state law and McDuffie must serve at least 85% of the sentence before being considered for parole.
Authorities say McDuffie has a lengthy criminal history including a number of past drug arrests. While arresting McDuffie during the course of 2020, law enforcement reported seizing a host of different drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and marijuana. The arrests culminated in December 2020 when the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Greenwood Police Department Crime Suppression Unit joined Greenwood County SWAT in executing a search warrant at McDuffie’s Greenwood residence. During the search, officers found more than 300 grams of methamphetamine and more than 700 fentanyl pills.
Deputy Solicitor Yates Brown prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Blake Moore.