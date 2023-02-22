Law enforcement cracking down on wrecks, fatalities By KELLY DUNCAN kduncan@indexjournal.com Feb 22, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week, the state Department of Public Safety and other agencies will target two counties in South Carolina for increased enforcement.Thursday through Saturday, Laurens County will see an increased law enforcement presence on highways 21, 76, 14, 72 and 101.There will also be increased patrols this week in Lexington County along highways 378, 302, 602 and 6.Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said this is done periodically to reduce wrecks across the state. While these are going to be areas of focus, enforcement is going to be everywhere.“The main focus being on those highways is because that’s where we’re seeing the most crashes,” he said.Bolt stressed the importance of wearing seat belts, avoiding distractions and not being impaired while driving. Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Couple's journey with loss, faith Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper Greenwood man sues SCDOT, others after I-85 crash Greenwood County deputies arrest two in car break-ins Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Bauman presents Stukes lecture at Erskine College Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University