A stolen car, an escape and a six-hour manhunt — Laurens saw a dramatic series of events unfold over the weekend.
It started with the city's network of automatic license plate readers, which the police department said is nearly 30% deployed.
A stolen car, an escape and a six-hour manhunt — Laurens saw a dramatic series of events unfold over the weekend.
It started with the city's network of automatic license plate readers, which the police department said is nearly 30% deployed.
The technology uses cameras to capture images of license plates, which are matched against vehicles and people sought by law enforcement and loaded into a broad database of such photos.
While law enforcement sees it as another tool to catch those evading the law, critics have alleged such broad surveillance infringes on people's rights. The State Law Enforcement Division, which manages the centralized database of license plate images the readers generate in South Carolina, is facing a lawsuit over the system. That database added 150,738,105 images in 2021.
An image captured Friday night in Laurens led officers to a car that had been reported stolen. After a pursuit, officers reported arresting 25-year-old Charles Howard of Gray Court and taking him to a local hospital.
The Facebook post from the Laurens Police Department detailing the events did not say why he was taken to the hospital.
Then, according to the post, he attacked an officer and fled, triggering a six-hour search that included the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Police Department, state Highway Patrol and SLED. In addition to manpower, SLED provided a helicopter for the search.
Officers found him 8 1/2 miles away, and after a brief chase on foot and subsequent scuffle, he was back in custody, authorities said Saturday.
Howard was wanted on charges of failing to appear in court after authorities say he jumped bond. His earlier charges included failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and grand larceny.
Police said his new charges include unlawful escape, resisting arrest with assault on an officer, possession of stolen goods, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, second or subsequent offense.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.