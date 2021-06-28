A Laurens man is facing charges after a motorcycle driver struck his truck Friday and later died at an area hospital, according to officials.
Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, 20, of Clinton died Sunday from injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
The wreck happened at 2:11 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 76 near Randall Road, 1 mile west of Clinton, said state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. Sipes was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle west along Highway 76 when he struck a 2014 Kia sedan that was pulling into the highway from a private drive.
The sedan was driven by Robert Curry Richardson, 56, of 90 Rocky Springs Church Road, Laurens. Sipes was thrown from the motorcycle and Richardson was injured in the sedan, and both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Richardson was arrested Friday and is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, and leaving the scene of a collision involving death, Bolt said. He's being held at the Laurens County Detention Center, where records said he was denied bond.
The wreck is under investigation by the highway patrol with the help of its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.