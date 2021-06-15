A Laurens man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another local man, according to officials.
Akira Deauntay Robinson, 22, of Laurens died at about 2 a.m. June 2 after he was stabbed in the chest at the Hot Spot at 4036 U.S. Highway 221 S., according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Later that day, deputies arrested Jeremy Eric Ferguson, 41, of 2587 Ekom Beach Road, Laurens and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His bond was denied.
Prior to Ferguson's arrest, Laurens County deputies reached out to the community on Facebook to share that Ferguson was wanted in connection to an assault at the Hot Spot, though it shared no details about the stabbing. Robinson was stabbed in the chest at the Hot Spot.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said the agency would not release the report detailing the events of the June 2 stabbing, saying a request for the report was denied "to protect the integrity of the case." She said the investigation is ongoing, although there are no other suspects and deputies do not expect to make any additional arrests.
Robinson's brother, 18-year-old Tadarrius Robinson, was killed July 25, 2018 in Greenwood County. He was shot inside of 414 Parkland Place Road, and despite deputies seeking help from the public at the time the case was still unsolved as of 2019.