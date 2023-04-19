Laurens man dies after standoff with deputies From staff reports Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Laurens man is dead after Laurens County authorities responded Tuesday evening to 2221 Indian Mound Road to serve a warrant, the coroner's office reported Wednesday morning.The man was identified as 57-year-old Keith William Dramstad. Dramstad died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.A release from the Laurens County Coroner's Office said he refused to comply or speak with deputies, presenting what appeared to be a weapon and barricading himself in the residence.Once deputies entered the residence, they found the man at which time he was taken into medical custody to receive immediate attention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Weapons Most read news Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Woodruff man dies in motorcycle crash Vigil honors Greenwood man fatally shot in McCormick Greenwood man faces attempted murder count Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Women Care publishes Five Year History PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat