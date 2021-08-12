Three women are facing charges and Laurens County deputies are seeking a man in connection with removing wires and metals from an area telephone company, according to officials.
At about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, a Laurens County deputy was called out to the Highway 221 North bridge in Enoree, near the Spartanburg County line, to investigate reports of suspicious people, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said. The officer encountered a group of women in the area, but when he tried to approach a man nearby the man fled.
Piedmont Rural Telephone Cooperative employees came out and saw lines and wires belonging to the company had been cut, causing the phone system to malfunction, Snow said. Officers found items there commonly used to remove wiring and metal, along with items the seemed to belong to an electric company.
Deputies are looking for William Joseph Godfrey, of Enoree, who is wanted on charges of grand larceny and malicious injury to telephone or electric utility system. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Laurens dispatchers at 864-984-2523 or report the information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
Arrested were:
Kelly Wynne Ball, 42, 1292 Highway 92, Enoree, charged with transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Heather Nicole Ellason, 30, of 1279 Casey Road, Woodruff, charged with malicious injury to telephone or electric utility system, possession of contraband by prisoner, transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals, grand larceny value $10,000 or more and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Nikki Lee Gerber Fields, 50, of 5135 Knighton Chapel Road, Fountain Inn, charged with malicious injury to telephone or electric utility system and grand larceny value $10,000 or more.