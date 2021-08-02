Laurens County deputes arrested a man and woman following a chase Friday, according to officials.
Deputies located a man wanted in connection with a carjacking reported on July 27, said Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow.
He led them on a chase, but they were able to detain him and found a rifle and more than a kilogram of methamphetamine on him, Snow said.
A woman was also arrested alongside the man, Snow’s news release said.
Steven Carlos Aguilar, 24, of 426 Wilson Bridge Road, Simpsonville was arrested and charged with carjacking, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, high and aggravated assault and battery, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights.
Madeline Jean Williams, 25, of 45 Carolina Way, Fountain Inn was also arrested and charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for a blue light.