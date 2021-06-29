Two Inman natives were arrested after a death investigation revealed they were responsible for the wellbeing of several vulnerable adults at a home in Cross Hill.
Eric Lee Belcher, 33, and Dana Nataye James, 41, were arrested and charged with six counts of knowing and willful neglect of a vulnerable adult, according to a press release from Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow.
Last week, Laurens County deputies were called to a home on Billy Leopard Road in Cross Hill in response to a deceased individual in the front yard of the home. Deputies found the residence to be a makeshift transitional home known as We Are Here For You LLC. Seven adults were found living at the single-wide mobile home without adequate sleeping space or supervision.
The home was also not operating with proper licensing or medical care for the individuals living there. The mobile home was also not compliant with building code requirements, the release said.
“This residence was functioning as a ‘business,’” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in the release. “I am concerned about the care and supervision these vulnerable individuals received while residing here.”
Laurens County deputies are asking for anyone with information about We Are Here For You LLC to contact Investigator Cook at 864-984-4967 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
“We are monitoring this situation closely and working with DHEC and the Department of Mental Health,” Reynolds said.