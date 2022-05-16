Laurens County deputies say eight people are facing drug and weapons charges after a spate of crimes.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said the State Law Enforcement Division and Department of Natural Resources aided as law enforcement watched areas experiencing violence, property crimes and drug offenses. On Friday, officers arrested eight people:
— Matthew Dale Allen of Clinton was charged with possession of meth
— Anthony Rashai Anderson, 35, of Laurens was charged with contempt of court and domestic violence.
— Jacob Robert Farrow, 24, of Ware Shoals was charged with trafficking in meth, manufacturing, distribution, possession of fentanyl/heroin, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance second offense and possession of Schedule III controlled substance second offense.
— Anthony Dennis Massey, 49, of Gray Court was charged with distribution of meth and possession of meth.
— Freddie Eugene Massey, 62, of Greenville was charged with distribution of meth and possession of meth.
— Felicia Rene Mull, 39, of Laurens was charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
— David Quindez Pulley of Laurens was charged by SLED with a weapon violation.
— Willie Earl Webb, 56, of Spartanburg was charged with distribution of meth and possession of meth.