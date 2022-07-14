Keyiona Hill loved helping people. The 29-year-old mother never met a stranger and was described by her sister, Tymeshia Hill, as being the life of the party and always willing to try new things.
“She really just enjoyed life,” Tymeshia Hill said. “She loved to travel, dance and try new things. She never bothered anybody.”
Keyiona Hill worked as a licensed practical nurse and wanted to become a registered nurse because she enjoyed helping people. Her life was cut short July 8. Police say 27-year-old Christopher Longshore Jr. opened fire on Uptown Bar and Grill where Keyiona Hill was out with a friend.
Knowing Longshore was out on bond after being charged with shooting four people in 2017 and his multiple arrests since, Tymeshia Hill said she hopes justice will be served — and not just for her sister, but everyone else he’s accused of hurting.
“I don’t blame law enforcement. I just don’t understand why the judges let him free. I really hope that he is not allowed to hurt any other family,” she said.
During a press conference Thursday, Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People, said Longshore is dangerous and should not have been walking the streets. He also talked about how the loss of Keyiona Hill will affect her 10-year-old son.
“That child will now grow up without a mother. ... I can’t imagine if I was 10 — and I loved my mother — what he’s going through,” Logan said.
Tymeshia Hill said her nephew is hurting and that she struggles with what to say to him.
“He’s taking it really hard. School starts back next week and he’s not ready to go back to school. We just lost our mom, his grandma and that was unexpected as well,” she said. “I just don’t know what to say. He did see a YouTube video so he knows (Longshore) shot four other people. I just hope justice is served and he never sees the light of day.”
Chicquetta Anderson, a distant cousin to Keyiona Hill from McCormick, wants to see justice done.
“We want Greenwood County to do what’s right for this young woman and her child. It’s no reason that this young man should have been out on bond. Something has to be done,” she said. “To get on Facebook and see her sister write a post every night asking God to help her be strong for her nephew and herself. They just lost their mother five months ago. Someone has to be held responsible. Something has to be done for this family and we just want justice and for Greenwood to do the right thing.”
On behalf of Uptown Bar and Grill owner James Dunlap and co-partners Chantia Gray and Ken Yeldell, Dunlap’s mother Wanda expressed her condolences to Keyiona Hill’s family.
“This son has lost a mother and grandmother months apart. He’s going to need counseling. The people who were inside at the time this happened, they’ll need counseling,” she said. “For anybody to have enough hate to shoot up a place — a business — not knowing who you could hit. My son could have been taken. He was seconds from where this child was standing just going to the bathroom. My heart is broken and everybody in the community is confused.”
Tymeshia Hill also thanked Greenwood police for their swift investigation.
“I really want to thank law enforcement for working so hard. I saw the press conference where they only got about two hours of sleep so I want to thank them for that,” she said.