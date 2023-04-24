Gavel

A Laurens man will spend more than four decades in prison after being convicted in connection to the 2021 killing of a police informant, the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Monday.

Antone B. Ellis Tremayne Blakely, 30, of Laurens, was convicted late Friday of murder, third-degree assault and battery by mob, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a weeklong trial at the Laurens County Courthouse.