A Laurens man will spend more than four decades in prison after being convicted in connection to the 2021 killing of a police informant, the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Monday.
Antone B. Ellis Tremayne Blakely, 30, of Laurens, was convicted late Friday of murder, third-degree assault and battery by mob, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a weeklong trial at the Laurens County Courthouse.
Two other men, Mikel Kishon Burnside, of 202 Todd Ave. Extension, Laurens and Shykorie Narcarya Grant, of 21169 S.C. Highway 76 E., Laurens were arrested in connection to the shooting. Both, who were each 20 at the time of the shooting, were charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Burnside was also charged with driving without a license, and Grant was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A Laurens County jury returned the guilty verdicts at about 7 p.m. Friday after deliberating for about two hours.
Circuit Judge Donald B. Hocker sentenced Blakely, who goes by "Cheez," to 40 years in prison on the murder charge, 25 years in prison on the kidnapping charge, 10 years on the conspiracy, five years on the weapon possession charge, and one year on the assault charge. State law requires the weapon possession charge to run consecutively to the sentence on the murder charge. All other sentences will run concurrently, and Blakely will get credit for time already spent in jail while awaiting trial.
In January 2021, Blakely and others went to the Spring Street apartments where Jarius Byrd lived. Byrd had worked as an informant for the Laurens Police Department more than 10 years ago. Prosecutors said Blakely and other co-defendants blocked Byrd in his bedroom and attacked him. Byrd was able to flee, then returned a few minutes later for his belongings. Blakely remained inside the apartment and shot Byrd when he returned.
Authorities said the other men were outside the apartment and shot at Byrd as he tried to flee. Byrd was hit multiple times and collapsed in the middle of Spring Street. He died in the emergency room. Publicly accessible Facebook posts from Blakely were key evidence in proving Blakely’s motive for the crime and his associations with other accomplices in the attack, according to prosecutors.
“When criminals create an atmosphere of fear where no one will cooperate with law enforcement then none of our communities are safe,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said. “Jarius Byrd was killed for doing the right thing and we are glad that one of his killers will be spending most of his remaining days on earth behind bars.”