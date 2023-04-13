A driver has been convicted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened May 14, 2020, according to the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
The crash happened along S.C. Highway 20 in Abbeville County. Troopers said a 2001 Ford pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a motorcycle head-on before leaving.
John Hall, 67, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
The pickup driver, Daniel Weichmann, later returned to the scene and was charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
During a weeklong trial in February, the defense argued that Hall was actually responsible for the collision. Afterward, the jury returned guilty verdicts on counts of felony hit-and-run involving death and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.10-0.16, second offense, which was a lesser included offense with the felony DUI count, according to Brian King, communications director for the solicitor's office.
On Monday, Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Weichmann, now 28, to 10 years in prison on the hit-and-run count, which was suspended to a 60-day active sentence at the county detention center and three years probation. The first six months of probation will be intensive and include zero tolerance for substance use. On the DUI count, Weichmann was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended to the same 60-day active sentence as the hit-and-run charge.