Jeffery David Powell waived his right to be present for his arraignment Thursday morning.
Powell, 36, of 1629 Westbrook Drive, Greenwood is charged with three counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the triple homicide Monday on Heddy Road.
Because of the seriousness of his charges, his bond couldn't be set by Greenwood County Chief Magistrate Ryan Johnson on Wednesday as it has to be set in circuit court, but 8th Circuit Public Defender Chelsea McNeill said Powell and her office have no intention of requesting bond. A charge of murder carries a possible sentence of up to life in prison, or the death penalty.
"Very clearly though Mr. Powell is a risk of flight. He's already fled to Florida, we know that as part of this case. He was apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida trying to escape — on this case — responsibility," 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said during the arraignment. "Our office will be handling this case and we're ready to proceed to the fullest extent of the law."
Relatives of the three people killed were in court for the hearing. They did not address the judge or comment on the case.
"We send our condolences to the victims and their families," McNeill said Wednesday after the bond hearing. "Mr. Powell is presumed innocent until convicted of a crime, and every person has a right to that defense."
McNeill said her office was assigned Powell's defense while he was still in Jacksonville, where he waived extradition. Greenwood County deputies drove down to interview him and bring him back to South Carolina, and he was returned to the area at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, McNeill said.
After speaking with Powell, McNeill said he was in a "state of extreme depression."
Deputies learned of the shooting at about 3 p.m. Monday, when an 8-year-old boy injured at 101 Heddy Road went to a neighbor to ask for help and get someone to call 911. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment, where deputies said he was expected to make a full recovery.
At 101 Heddy Road, officers found three bodies belonging to 56-year-old Randy Grant Perkins, 30-year-old Megan Lee Gale Dinkins and 11-year-old Shay Nicole Dinkins. Perkins is Powell's uncle, while Megan Dinkins is his first cousin and Shay Dinkins is Megan Dinkins' daughter, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said.
Powell went to Florida following the shootings, somehow getting to Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and taking a commercial flight to Jacksonville where U.S. Marshals found him early Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday deputies said they were still working out how Powell left the Heddy Road house, as officers searched for him throughout the area Monday and into Tuesday morning.