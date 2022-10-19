Broadwater

Cassius Broadwater sits with his attorney, Tristan Shaffer, during his bond hearing on Wednesday. Circuit Judge Daniel Hall denied Broadwater’s request for bond.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

A man facing two murder counts will remain in jail, where he’s been for nearly 16 months.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Cassius Broadwater’s request for bond went before Circuit Judge Daniel Hall. Hall denied the request and also revoked a bond on prior charges, citing clear violations and his pending new charges.

