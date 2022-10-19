A man facing two murder counts will remain in jail, where he’s been for nearly 16 months.
On Wednesday, 22-year-old Cassius Broadwater’s request for bond went before Circuit Judge Daniel Hall. Hall denied the request and also revoked a bond on prior charges, citing clear violations and his pending new charges.
Broadwater is facing two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
During the early hours of June 28, 2021, law enforcement went to Jones Avenue to what 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo called a horrific scene — two women, 23-year-old Ariel Beeks and 22-year-old Kyndall Curry, had been shot to death in a car outside of the home. Beeks and Broadwater used to date and had a child together.
Stumbo said a witness account led law enforcement to suspect Broadwater.
“He (the witness) indicates he’s FaceTiming with Kyndall when this happens,” Stumbo said. “She calls him and I guess there’s some indication that she’s worried because Ariel is arguing with her ex-boyfriend. What he indicates is that during the FaceTime, she’d gone over there to pick up Ariel because of this argument.”
He tells law enforcement he hears gunshots, panic, chaos and the breathing of Curry and Beeks after they were shot. Greenwood police determined that an anonymous 911 call about the shooting came from a friend of Broadwater’s. In the background of the call, someone can be heard saying, “Come on, let’s go.”
Because Broadwater has an ankle monitor as part of his prior bond, he was tracked throughout the night and ultimately taken into custody on Haltiwanger Avenue. Law enforcement also responded to Hospital Avenue where they found a 9mm gun Broadwater left at a family member’s house. A gun was also seized from the residence on Jones Avenue.
On Broadwater’s phone, there was a video from 2:03 p.m.-10 hours before the women were shot. The video depicts Broadwater berating Beeks about cheating, which Stumbo said went on for some time. There was also a caption on the phone that said, “You’re running out of time. …” followed by a phrase with an unknown meaning and a black heart.
“His GPS shows him at a house fairly consistent in an area about a block and a half away from Jones Avenue. There’s also evidence that shows sometime between 12:30 and 2:30 — twice — you have Broadwater going by the scene of the crime, which is his mother’s house, by the way,” Stumbo said.
Stumbo said Broadwater also made a stop at a Waffle House about the same time and noted there was gunshot residue on his clothing and in the car he was driving that night.
Attorney Tristan Shaffer, who represents Broadwater, said his client is innocent. He said he’s been asking for a trial since just a few days after the shootings because he believes Broadwater is innocent.
The slayings happened a few days before the Fourth of July and witnesses thought fireworks were going off, according to Shaffer. The initial call, he said, came in at 12:46 a.m., but a person who was there was using an app called Life360, which tells you where people are and you share your location.
“That person said apparently Life360 was messing up because Life360 said the person was either on Baldwin Circle, Avenue, or Street. They called 911 at 12:46 and say there was a shooting that just happened,” Shaffer said.
Police checked Baldwin in Greenwood and drove to Clinton to check that Baldwin, where they found nothing. It’s not until 2:01, not 2:30, when they get the second 911 call — the call made by Broadwater’s friend.
“We know for a fact the entire time that both of these victims were there, my client was not there. He’s on a GPS monitor,” he said. “They mistakenly think that what happened was he possibly could have gone from there, back over to the house, did the shooting at 12:46 and somehow got back without the GPS going off.”
Vanessa Cloud, Curry’s mother, presented a victim impact statement and said she has begged the court not to give Broadwater a bond. She said her daughter and Beeks were best friends and called their murders pointless.