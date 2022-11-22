police lights 2
Pixabay

Magistrate Judge Belinda Strong denied bond Wednesday morning for a school employee accused of sexually exploiting a child.

Michael David Byrd Jr. of Greenwood was arrested Monday evening by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He's also being held on a fugitive warrant on behalf of another agency.