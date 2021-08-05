Jeffery David Powell waived his right to be present for his arraignment Thursday morning.
Powell, 36, of 1629 Westbrook Drive, Greenwood is charged with three counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the triple homicide Monday on Heddy Road.
Because of the seriousness of his charges, his bond couldn't be set by Greenwood County Chief Magistrate Ryan Johnson on Wednesday as it has to be set in circuit court, but 8th Circuit Public Defender Chelsea McNeill said Powell and her office have no intention of requesting bond. A charge of murder carries a possible sentence of up to life in prison, or the death penalty.
"Very clearly though Mr. Powell is a risk of flight. He's already fled to Florida, we know that as part of this case. He was apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida trying to escape — on this case — responsibility," 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said during the arraignment. "Our office will be handling this case and we're ready to proceed to the fullest extent of the law."
Relatives of the three people killed were in court for the hearing. They did not address the judge or comment on the case.
"We send our condolences to the victims and their families," McNeill said Wednesday after the bond hearing. "Mr. Powell is presumed innocent until convicted of a crime, and every person has a right to that defense."
McNeill said her office was assigned Powell's defense while he was still in Jacksonville, where he waived extradition. Greenwood County deputies drove down to interview him and bring him back to South Carolina, and he was returned to the area at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, McNeill said.
After speaking with Powell, McNeill said he was in a "state of extreme depression."
Deputies learned of the shooting at about 3 p.m. Monday, when an 8-year-old boy injured at 101 Heddy Road went to a neighbor to ask for help and get someone to call 911. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment, where deputies said he was expected to make a full recovery.
At 101 Heddy Road, officers found three bodies belonging to 56-year-old Randy Grant Perkins, 30-year-old Megan Lee Gale Dinkins and 11-year-old Shay Nicole Dinkins. Perkins is Powell's uncle, while Megan Dinkins is his first cousin and Shay Dinkins is Megan Dinkins' daughter, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said.
Powell went to Florida following the shootings, somehow getting to Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and taking a commercial flight to Jacksonville where U.S. Marshals found him early Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday deputies said they were still working out how Powell left the Heddy Road house, as officers searched for him throughout the area Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Help on scene
Deputies searched for Powell from the moment they arrived on scene Monday afternoon until he was found shortly after midnight. On scene, they had help from the State Law Enforcement Division, which provides free assistance to any law enforcement office in the state that requests it.
SLED provided a helicopter and two pilots to help search from above, along with crime scene forensic specialists to gather and document evidence at the scene. While he wasn't able to discuss specifics of this case, SLED Lt. Brandon Moss said the agency has two pilots on call every day to offer help when needed.
SLED flies two MD 500E helicopters and one Bell 407. When the agency receives a request for air support, Moss said they first check weather conditions and gather as much information about the search area as they can. Pilots keep in contact with an officer on the ground to ensure they have the most up-to-date information.
Most of the agency's flight assistance calls are to search for missing people — elders who disappear or missing children — though they can also help search for fugitives. While they have forward-facing infrared cameras, searchlights and night vision goggles, Moss said the two pilots are the best tool at their disposal.
"Our biggest asset is that we have two sets of human eyes in the aircraft at all times," Moss said. "We are actively searching for whoever we are at the scene searching for, but we are also providing information for the tracking teams on the ground."
From the air, pilots can cover areas ground units can't. They can spot the person they're looking for, but they can also give valuable information about the terrain for search crews on foot below.
On the ground, SLED's forensic technicians also helped gather evidence on Monday. Lt. Kukila Wallace is one of two lieutenants in crime scene investigations at the agency, and she said their role is to help document and collect evidence on scene before submitting evidence for any necessary testing at SLED's laboratories.
A pair of teams rotate duties, getting briefed by the lead investigator once they're on scene and walking through to take a look for themselves. Their work starts with photographing and documenting the state of the scene, which takes up most of their time there, Wallace said. They then put down evidence markers to label each item they intend to collect before packaging, documenting, labeling, timestamping and initialing each item.
"And we're doing all of this in constant contact with the lead investigators because we might find something they didn't know about," Wallace said.
They'll dust for fingerprints and take samples of blood or DNA from scenes, but the reality of the job is far from what CSI portrays on TV. It's slow, methodical work that requires teamwork between all officers involved.
Evidence can end up inadmissible in court or thrown out if it's not accounted for every step of the way — each person who interacts with a piece of evidence is documented in what's called the chain of custody. Wallace said the chain starts with the forensic crews gathering evidence from the scene, so meticulous record-keeping is a must. Even once the evidence is sent off for lab testing, Wallace said she still stays closely involved in the process.
"While we don't physically process the evidence, there's a lot of communication between us still," she said.
The agency has labs for ballistics, blood splatters, chemical analysis and other fields of forensic science, SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said. The state forensics lab is nationally accredited, and they process evidence sent to them from agencies throughout the state at no cost, Crosby said.