Woods Hearing

Marcus Woods, left, stands with public defender Wade Dowtin Thursday morning during a bond hearing. Woods is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the October 2022 shooting that killed Venson Edwards Jr. 

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Marcus Fitzgerald “Po Boy” Woods, the man charged in the October 2022 murder of Venson Edwards Jr., will remain in jail.

Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons on Thursday denied a request for bond to be set for Woods. Gibbons, who considered Woods a danger to the community and a flight risk, also revoked bond on previous charges Woods faces.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.