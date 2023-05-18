Marcus Fitzgerald “Po Boy” Woods, the man charged in the October 2022 murder of Venson Edwards Jr., will remain in jail.
Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons on Thursday denied a request for bond to be set for Woods. Gibbons, who considered Woods a danger to the community and a flight risk, also revoked bond on previous charges Woods faces.
Woods, 27, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after authorities apprehended him in Greenville County shortly after Edwards was killed.
Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth Taylor said officers were able to identify several people who were with Edwards prior to him being shot. These witnesses said Edwards and Woods, also known as “Po Boy,” were arguing over a T-shirt. Edwards died of a single gunshot wound to the head. He did show slight signs of life when EMS arrived, but ultimately died at the scene.
“Apparently Mr. Woods sells T-shirts and the previous day Mr. Edwards refused to buy one because he felt the price was too high," Taylor said. "Apparently Mr. Woods held a grudge about that, and they got into an argument. They were still arguing as they left the residence. Some of the witnesses stayed inside and heard the argument continue. They heard Mr. Woods say '(expletive) that' and a gunshot,” she said.
One witness, she said, didn’t witness the shooting occur, but said Woods was the person who pulled the trigger. Another witness gave a statement to law enforcement also implicating Woods as the shooter.
This is not Woods’ first run-in with the law. He had been charged in a number of past cases, including several shootings, and has been convicted of first-degree assault and battery, strong-arm robbery and criminal domestic violence. He’s awaiting trial on a number of drug and gun counts, and charges he wouldn’t stop for police in January 2021.
At the federal level, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He finished his term in October 2021.
Taylor said Woods’s prior record indicates he is a danger to the community.
Edwards’ fiancé, Latasha Wardlaw, said she could list a thousand reasons why Woods should never be free.
“The one that matters most is that he murdered my kids' father and the love of my life. There is nothing that could take the pain away, but I owe it to my kids and to Venson to fight for him,” she said.
Better known as “Pig,” Edwards was a jokester and he loved his family. Wardlaw said he was always there to feed and bathe their two children, getting them whatever they needed.
“All Pig did was care and provide for his family and anyone who came in contact with him knew that. So, for Marcus Woods to take his life over the price of a T-shirt is ridiculous. It wasn’t like they were strangers. They saw each other often and were close associates. For Marcus to do this to someone he knew shows how he does not have regard for human life,” Wardlaw said. “If Marcus Woods was to get out, who knows what he would do to the next person who makes him mad, disagrees with him or even an innocent bystander? His record shows how he disregards authority and doesn’t care about the consequences of his actions.”
Wade Dowtin, Wood’s public defender, asked for bond to be set under whatever condition Gibbons deemed appropriate. He said Woods has been in the Greenwood County Detention Center for 222 days and has a family, including two daughters, that are in Greenwood.
“His whole life is in this area. He’s never been charged with anything out of state. He doesn’t have any prior convictions for violent crimes,” he said.
Before Gibbons made his decision to deny and revoke Woods’ bond, Dowtin said Woods was actively involved in his children’s live and needs to be there for them physically as well as financially.