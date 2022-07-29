Wilson 1

Investigator Matt Womack, left, breaks down the most recent charges against Kentorious Wilson during Friday's bond hearing.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

A Greenwood man who was out on bond and awaiting trial in a 2020 shooting has been arrested again, this time on allegations he shot at a deputy.

Kentorious Daqwaun Wilson, 19, was charged Friday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting, which happened Thursday night.

