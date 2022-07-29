A Greenwood man who was out on bond and awaiting trial in a 2020 shooting has been arrested again, this time on allegations he shot at a deputy.
Kentorious Daqwaun Wilson, 19, was charged Friday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting, which happened Thursday night.
An incident report on that shooting was not immediately available. Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he would not comment at this time because he did not want to jeopardize anything regarding the case.
Magistrate Judge Cheryl Warren denied Wilson's bond after investigators presented an overview of Wilson's charges.
On July 25, 2020, Wilson was charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in connection with a shooting at Country Homes subdivision.
In April, Wilson had another run-in with law enforcement, stemming from an August incident involving the state Highway Patrol. Investigators told Warren that Wilson was in possession of a firearm at that time.
Warren told Wilson that if he was out on a violent crime and then came back on another violent crime, then by law she could not set a bond for him.
Following Wilson's hearing, 19-year-old Onjayla Lakia Wiggins, who authorities said drove Wilson, was given a cash/surety bond of $5,880. She faces charges of failure to stop on lawful command, driving under a suspended license, failure to maintain proof of insurance in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate.
Wiggins is out on a $65,000 bond while awaiting trial on a 2020 murder count in Anderson County. She is one of four Greenwood County residents charged in that case. Warrants allege she was in the car during a drive-by shooting that killed a 16-year-old but was neither the shooter nor the driver.
Wiggins and Wilson have a child together. While addressing Warren, her mother said the last time she saw Wilson was a few weeks ago.