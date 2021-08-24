The Greenwood County Detention Center is unable to provide booking photos for now amid a transition to a new records management system.
Stephanie Summey, who handles inmate records for the jail, said in an email Monday the detention center has switched to a new records system that has left staff unable to produce an arrest report with attached photos. She said IT staff are working on the issue and hope to provide booking photos again by the end of the week.
Jail Administrator Maj. Lonnie Smith was not available for comment regarding the transition, as he is out of the office until Monday.