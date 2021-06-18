With three killings in as many weeks, Greenwood’s police and county deputies have been working to get answers for families shaken by violence.
The first fatal shooting of the year in Greenwood was the slaying of 39-year-old Antone Starks, killed May 23 when he was shot outside of a Pressley Street apartment complex.
Police charged 19-year-old Caviseis Isahiah Depaul White with murder, armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with Starks’ death. A report said Starks had been walking with a woman to her home early the day of the shooting when a man accosted them outside. The woman went in to change her clothes, then heard the shots fired outside and found Starks shot and the shooter still firing as he left, striking Starks again.
Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the case was still open, as investigators are looking into whether another person might have known about the shooting.
Then, at a graduation party June 5 along Pine Drive, someone shot and killed 17-year-old Ke’Shawn Admad Bland. He was shot twice and taken to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he died at about 11:30 that night. The arm of a second person was also grazed, said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
Many of the details in this case weren’t immediately clear to investigators, who had a hard time finding witnesses to come forward and say what they saw, Kelly said. The case is still under investigation, and deputies are seeking tips from anyone who has information — tipsters can remain anonymous, Kelly said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office directly at 864-942-8600.
A week after Bland’s death, 21-year-old Quinton Payne was shot and killed at his North Klugh Street home. Police were called out at abut 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Payne lying near the front door of the house with gunshot wounds to his chest and arms, according to a report. Witnesses said two or three men had come over, and it sounded like there was a dispute before the shots were fired.
Chaudoin said he’s hopeful the police department will have more to go on soon — the State Law Enforcement Division has been testing and looking into evidence collected from the scene of the shooting. This evidence could lead police to new leads, Chaudoin said, and in the meantime they’re working to recover video from other locations where they think a vehicle of interest passed by and was caught on camera.
Anyone with information on the shooting that killed Payne is asked to call police detectives at 864-942-8407, reach out on Facebook or submit a tip anonymously online at bit.ly/2U6evYV.
“Something must be done,” said Jack Logan, a gun safety advocate from Greenville who has advocated against gun violence in Greenwood repeatedly. “The last three weeks right here in Greenwood, South Carolina, there’s been three young men killed.”
Logan spoke to the Emerald City Rotary Club on Wednesday as a representative of his nonprofit, Put Down the Guns Now Young People, which he started in 2010. Since then, he’s partnered with organizations such as Project Childsafe and the National Shooting Sports Foundation to provide people with free gun locks and firearm safety information.
Logan said in the wake of senseless violence such as these three shootings, he comes in and tries to share a message of peace. He hands out gun locks and talks to people about securing firearms, but he said there are many ways someone can get their hands on a gun if they seek to do harm.
He said people can’t view these shootings as happening “on the other side of town;” they’re happening in Greenwood, and the community has to take responsibility for rooting out the violence by connecting with young people especially.
While waiting to speak, he said he received a text message from Payne’s mother, sharing the information about her son’s death with him.
“Getting text messages from mothers like this, it really hurts,” he said.
Rotarian Steve Coleman, founder of mentorship and personal development group MODELS Academy, said Logan was being modest about what he does.
“Jack is walking on foot in neighborhoods where three or four people are killed a week,” he said. “That’s the reality of the situation. That’s why Jack does what he does, and that’s why I do what I do.”
Coleman said it takes vigilance and steady involvement to make the kind of life-saving impact that young people need at times. A lack of recreation, opportunity, vision for a future or sense of community can poison young minds, he said, and leave them hopeless and vulnerable to negative influence from others.
“I grew up in Phoenix Place; I was that guy,” he said. “My mother was 15 years older than me. We couldn’t afford anything.”
He said if he hadn’t been good at basketball and used that as an avenue to seek out a college education and carve a future for himself, he’s unsure what would have happened in his life. That’s why MODELS Academy works to give young men the structure, opportunities and support it does.
“People tell me it’s dangerous, and it may seem that way, but really it’s not,” he said. “I’d challenge everyone to reach out and sponsor a kid to go to the Boys and Girls Club.”