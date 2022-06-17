Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 6:15 pm
TRAVIS L. BOYD
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Greenwood County Detention Center, officials announced about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Travis Leon Boyd, 29, had been booked overnight on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 260 pounds.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says he escaped at 3:45 p.m. and was last seen heading south on Edgefield Street wearing an orange jumpsuit.
If seen, call 911.
