Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Greenwood County Detention Center, officials announced about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Travis Leon Boyd, 29, had been booked overnight on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 260 pounds.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says he escaped at 3:45 p.m. and was last seen heading south on Edgefield Street wearing an orange jumpsuit.

If seen, call 911.

