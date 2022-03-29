Justin Minor, the man facing charges after a dog attack, was released on a $15,000 bond Friday morning, according to Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson.
Minor was charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, a rabies control violation and a count of dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.
Last Monday, Kyleen Waltman, a 38-year-old mother of three, was attacked by three dogs while walking down a road in Honea Path. Waltman was found by a man in a ditch, still being attacked by the dogs.
A GoFundMe page created for Walman said she lost both arms, her colon had to be removed and her esophagus might need to be removed.
“I just wanted to thank everyone that has prayed and donated to help my sister," an update posted to the page on March 27 said. "It’s been a long week. My mama is having a difficult time with all this. If everyone would also keep her in your prayers that would be great. She has been by Kyleen’s side since day one. Kyleen still has a ways to go. The doctor told us that they are watching her left leg because it has a lot of dead tissue, it was worse than they originally thought. We are praying they don’t have to amputate it. She does have a spinal injury which we didn’t know until Friday he told us they are also keeping her sedated so she doesn’t aggravate it by trying to move.
"That’s why they haven’t woke her up yet. They still hasn’t took the ventilator off her. She is doing most of the work herself it’s just her blood pressure keeps going really high and her oxygen drops low. She still doesn’t know what has happened. Thank you all for helping with it be by prayers or monetarily. Just please keep praying and I ask again keep my mama Diane Jonson also in your prayers. I will have another update when we know more. Thank you!!”