A Hodges woman is facing a domestic violence charge after a man said she came at him with a kitchen knife, according to a report.
Whitni Leah Jones, 25, of 418 Andrews Chapel Road, Hodges was arrested Sunday and charged with high and aggravated domestic violence.
On May 29, Greenwood County deputies went to an Andrews Chapel Road residence to investigate a report of domestic violence, and found a man pacing in the driveway, the report said. The man told officers he and a woman had been in an argument when she stabbed him in the hand with a kitchen knife.
Officers looked at the man's injury, and described it as a "small cut on the top of his left wrist, that had barely broken the skin," the report said. Another person came outside and began arguing with the man, and though they didn't dispute that the woman in the earlier fight came at the man with a knife, they asked about force he used against her during the argument.
Police escorted the man somewhere he could stay the night, the report said. Officers were unable to locate the woman and speak to her that day.