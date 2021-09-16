A woman called 911 after waking up to a man putting his hand into her shorts, according to a report.
Kaleb Lynn Raines, 20, of 514 Ridge Road, Hodges was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Greenwood County deputies were called Aug. 18 to speak with a woman who woke up at about 7 a.m. when a man put his hand under her shorts while she was in bed, the report said. She confronted him, then left the room and called someone to talk about what happened.
The man grabbed his possessions and went outside, where he was picked up by someone else who drove over, the report said. The woman messaged the man to confront him about what happened, and in messages, deputies saw the man said he didn't remember what happened, but said he believed what the woman said.