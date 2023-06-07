Sunny to partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 10:39 am
A 31-year-old Hodges man has died after being struck by a vehicle traveling north on Montague Avenue Extension near Roberts Drive at 1:50 a.m.
Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox identified the victim as Shane Matthew Campbell.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.