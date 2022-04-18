What started as a simple possession charge led to a gun charge when a weapon made its way into the Greenwood County Detention Center.
Mandricus Lavorsia Irvin Jr., 20, of 802 Greene St., Greenwood, was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana after an officer running a radar on New Market Street on Saturday recorded a vehicle traveling 48 mph in a 25 mph zone. The driver, identified as Jaylin Tyrik Young, 23, of 314 White Creek Road, Abbeville, stopped in the parking lot of 718 Chipley Ave. and admitted to speeding.
The officer reported smelling marijuana coming from the car. Young denied having any marijuana or smoking in the car.
Officers found in Irvin’s left jacket pocket a large plastic bag with a green plant substance in it. He was detained and told he was under arrest on a charge of possession of marijuana. The large bag reportedly contained two smaller bags of marijuana and there was a set of black digital scales in his pocket. In his pants pocket, another small, clear plastic bag with a green substance was found along with about $500 in cash.
When a search was done of the vehicle, two marijuana buds were found between the driver’s seat and center console. Young was told he was under arrest for possession of marijuana and Irvin was told he was being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and that the money was being seized.
Young and Irvin were taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center where the responding officer left them in the booking room to respond to a shooting and gunshot wound at Self Regional Medical Center.
According to the report, about an hour later, the responding officer was notified that Young and Irvin were moved from the booking room to the sally port room, a controlled entryway, where they were sitting close to each other. The two appeared to be reaching in each other’s pockets, according to the report. They were told to separate and Irvin said Young was getting a light out of his pocket. When they were removed from the room, another officer looked in a nearby laundry basket and found a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with a 12-round magazine.
The officer reviewed video footage and reported the following:
When Irvin is placed in the patrol car, he looks at Young and states twice “I got my gun.” During the trip to the jail, Irvin tries to pass the firearm to Young several times, but is unsuccessful. Both can be seen reaching at the back waistband of Irvin’s pants.
At this time, it remains unclear who discarded the firearm at the detention center.
Young was issued a traffic ticket for speeding and simple possession of marijuana.