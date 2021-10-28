A Greenwood woman was found guilty of burglary and grand larceny after failing to appear in court for her trial, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Jamie Lynn Barbee, 34, of Donalds was found guilty Wednesday by a Greenwood County jury of second-degree burglary and grand larceny, value between $2,000 and $10,000. She failed to appear in court after being given notice of the trial, and her case was tried in her absence.
Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy Jr. sentenced Barbee following the trial, but sealed it per state law until she is brought before the court to unseal and impose the sentence, the release said. She could face up to 15 years on the burglary conviction and up to 5 more years on the grand larceny charge.
Barbee lost her job in October 2019 at Fatz Restaurant in Greenwood, and several days later surveillance video at the restaurant showed her entering and stealing money from the safe, the release said. The restaurant reported nearly $2,900 missing from the safe the next day.
8th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Yates Brown and Assistant Solicitor Christian Capps prosecuted the case, and Barbee was represented by Don Colongeli and Tristan Shaffer of the 8th Circuit Public Defender's Office.