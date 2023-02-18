A Greenwood woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to sell neutral power lines that had been cut.
Vicki Lynn Stansberry, 63, of 402 Ashcroft Drive, was arrested Thursday and charged with breach of trust, obtaining property under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less; and transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals.
According to an incident report, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office investigators were at C&C Metal Recycling doing follow-up investigations and compliance checks on Wednesday when an employee told them about possible stolen metals. Employees showed investigators copper metal that appeared to be power line neutral lines.
The report stated a woman went to C&C Metal Recycling on Jan. 31 and scrapped the copper, receiving $144.55. She gave her signature saying she was the owner of the copper, which was specific to power lines.
Theo Lane, Duke Energy district manager, said these neutral lines complete the AC power flow circuit and it prevents fluctuation in voltage on the line by settling the voltage flow. On older lines, he added, it’s typically copper that people will steal and then try to sell. By doing this, it is putting lines at risk of energy potentially seeking another ground.
“Energy will still flow if the neutral line is gone, but it takes away the ability to stabilize the circuit — it can cause somebody’s appliance (i.e. a microwave) to be damaged. That neutral line that is stolen is almost always copper wire and some of that on the older lines still exists in Greenwood County,” he said. “When the scrap metal market gets high, that’s when we see spikes in it. Typically scrap metal folks in our region know what our neutral looks like. .... They know that’s not scrap.”
