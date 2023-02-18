Cops

A Greenwood woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to sell neutral power lines that had been cut.

Vicki Lynn Stansberry, 63, of 402 Ashcroft Drive, was arrested Thursday and charged with breach of trust, obtaining property under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less; and transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals.

