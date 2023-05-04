A Greenwood woman is facing an attempted murder charge after an argument led to a man being stabbed with a screwdriver on Friday.
Jackie Ann Hiller, 48, of 712 A Taggart Ave., was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
According to a Greenwood police report, just before 11 p.m. officers responded to Taggart Avenue after a woman said she stabbed a man after he hit and bit her. When officers approached the man, the screwdriver was still lodged in his chest and there was minimal bleeding at the time. He told officers the two were arguing and he pushed her as he was attempting to leave. The woman then grabbed the screwdriver and stabbed him.
The report stated the woman was in the living room when the man grabbed her by the throat, bit her face and said, “(Expletive) I’m tired of you, get out of my (expletive) house.” She said he was holding her down on the couch and she was attempting to push him away when she grabbed the screwdriver and stabbed him.
Officers did not see any injuries consistent with the woman being bitten or strangled, however, she did smell of alcohol and had slurred speech.
Another caller, according to the report, told officers the man came to her home and asked her to call for help. She said prior to calling 911 she was able to hear arguing behind her home but was unable to determine if it was a man and a woman.
The man was taken to Self Regional where the screwdriver was removed. According to the report, doctors told officers the screwdriver was about half an inch from the man’s heart – he also sustained a cracked sternum. The woman was also taken for medical clearance because of hypertension.