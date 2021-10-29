A Greenwood woman was arrested after another person said she pointed a gun at people during an argument, according to a report.
Tiffany Shawntell Dorn, 35, of 120 Freeway Road, Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
On Sept. 10, a Greenwood County deputy was called out to Freeway Road where two women said they got into an argument with a man who lived next door. The argument was over their dog wandering near the property line, the report said. The women told officers the argument escalated until a woman from next door came out and pulled a handgun from a nearby vehicle, pointing it at the other two women.
Officers met with the man and woman from next door later that day, and while they said there was an argument over the dog running on their property, the woman denied ever pulling out a firearm, the report said.