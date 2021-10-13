A Greenwood woman is facing a drug trafficking charge after local deputies found drugs hidden inside a hairbrush, according to a report.
Amie Nicole Prince, 37, of 1013 E. Northside Drive, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams and simple possession of marijuana.
At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Greenwood County deputy patrolling Mathis Road spotted a driver who had an outstanding bench warrant with the Greenwood Police Department, the report said. The deputy pulled the driver over, and after deputies detained him he told them he had a few needles in the vehicle in the door panel.
Deputies searched the man and his vehicle, and inside they found a bag in the back seat with multiple plastic baggies, a scale with a crystalline residue on it and a pipe, the report said. Officers checked a hairbrush they found in the front seat and found a way to open its top where they found two baggies containing a substance that tested positive for meth and two other baggies with a substance that officers said was marijuana.
A woman who had been a passenger in the car said the drugs found in the hairbrush belonged to her, the report said.