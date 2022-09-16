Blue Lights

Now more than ever, the Greenwood Police Department is seeing an increase in overdoses in Greenwood County, particularly fentanyl or narcotics containing fentanyl.

And through an extensive investigation by the police department, officers arrested Kristina Marie Jennings, 36, of Greenwood, Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and distribution of narcotics in connection to a suspected overdose that led to the death of a Greenwood man in June. Police report Jennings had drugs at the time of her arrest.