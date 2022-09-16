Now more than ever, the Greenwood Police Department is seeing an increase in overdoses in Greenwood County, particularly fentanyl or narcotics containing fentanyl.
And through an extensive investigation by the police department, officers arrested Kristina Marie Jennings, 36, of Greenwood, Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and distribution of narcotics in connection to a suspected overdose that led to the death of a Greenwood man in June. Police report Jennings had drugs at the time of her arrest.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said they received a call from the victim’s wife after losing contact with him after he left for work. During the investigation, they were able to track the victim to a home on Sample Road where he was taking shallow breaths. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to what Chaudoin said they thought was an overdose.
“Blue fentanyl is such a thing right now. We immediately started an investigation as we do with all of them to try to figure out where the blue pills came from. We were able to track down that he had received what we believed to be fentanyl pills from Ms. Jennings so during the investigation we were able to collect enough evidence to show that she was the provider of this,” Chaudoin said.
While taking Jennings into custody, police also arrested someone who was with her. Joshua Aaron Mizerek, 35, of Greenwood, was charged with driving under suspension; possession of burglary tools; simple possession of marijuana, first offense; and trafficking meth, second offense.